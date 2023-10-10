🇫🇮 Velocity Challenge 1M euro startup prize

Press release from Voima Ventures
Are you a science-based startup looking to drive change on a global scale? Do you have a groundbreaking innovation that could transform industries or make a significant impact on our planet? If so, the Velocity Challenge is your gateway to supercharging your startup’s growth and unleashing its full potential.
What is the Velocity Challenge?
The Velocity Challenge is more than just a competition; it’s a platform designed to propel science-backed entrepreneurship forward. Hosted by Voima Ventures, a pioneering venture capital firm, this challenge aims to identify and support startups that are dedicated to solving pressing global challenges through innovation.
Who Should Apply?
If your startup meets the following criteria, you’re an ideal candidate for the Velocity Challenge:
- University or Research Lab Roots: Your company has its origins in a university or research laboratory, indicating a strong foundation in scientific research.
- Pre-Seed or Seed Stage: While you don’t need a perfect pitch or a roster of paying customers, you should be beyond the ideation stage.
- Nordics or Baltics Base: Your startup is based in the Nordic or Baltic regions.
- Focused Innovation: Your innovation falls into one of these categories: global green transformation, life sciences and health technologies, or groundbreaking technologies reshaping industries.
- Global Ambition: You’re thinking big and ready to take your startup to the next level.
- Commitment to Spin-Out: If your company hasn’t spun out of its parent organization yet, you should have the ambition to do so, especially when receiving the convertible note.
What Awaits You?
The Velocity Challenge offers an exciting journey for science-based startups:
- Initial Selection: Thirty outstanding startups will be chosen for a 30-minute online presentation and feedback session with the Voima Ventures team on the 13th and 14th of December 2024. It’s your chance to shine and demonstrate your vision for the future.
- The Grand Finale: The top eight teams will go head-to-head in a final event in Stockholm on January 11th, 2024. An esteemed jury of top-tier investors and industry experts will evaluate your potential and innovative solutions.
The Grand Prize
The winning team will receive a €1M convertible note and one year of mentorship from experts within the Voima Ventures network, along with standard market practice terms. This is a game-changing opportunity to accelerate your startup’s growth and make a real-world impact.
How to Apply
Ready to seize this incredible opportunity? All you need to do is complete a 10-minute application form. It’s a small investment of time that could yield enormous rewards for your startup.
Spread the Word
Help us share this fantastic opportunity with your network of innovators, researchers, and tech enthusiasts. Together, we can accelerate the pace of innovation and tackle the world’s most pressing challenges.
In conclusion, if you’re passionate about science-based entrepreneurship and aspire to drive positive change, the Velocity Challenge is your gateway to success. Apply today, and let’s create a brighter future through innovation! ⚡️
Originally published on 9 October.