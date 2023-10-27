🇫🇮 Time-gated Raman for continuous in-line monitoring of extracellular vesicles purification

Press release from Timegate Instruments

A promising study has been carried out on the use of time-gated Raman technology for monitoring the purification process of extracellular vesicles (EVs). Gain access to the results and advantages of TG-Raman in EV purification by downloading the digital poster (pictured below).

This study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Helsinki and the Finnish Red Cross Blood Service and was initially presented at the SciX – the Great Scientific Research conference in October 2023.

A poster showcasing the research on time-gated Raman technology for real-time monitoring of the purification process of extracellular vesicles (EVs).

Abstract

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are nanosized particles released by virtually all cell types in their environment. EVs are involved in cell-to-cell communication and, thanks to this role as natural biocarriers, EVs hold a potential role as drug carriers, therapeutic agents, and diagnostic tools. Industrial-scale production of EVs requires technologies able to monitor the efficacy and efficiency of EV production, and purification. Here we propose a Timegated® Raman spectrometer as an in-line sensor to monitor a chromatography-based EV purification process. Our results suggest that the chemometric model based on Raman data can usefully monitor the purification process and discriminate between successful and failed runs.

