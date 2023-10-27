🇫🇮 The cooperation between Pharmaca and Medanets provides professionals with more comprehensive medication information

With the integration between pharmaceutical information produced by Pharmaca and the Medanets mobile app, healthcare professionals can now access more comprehensive medication information at their fingertips.

The Medanets medication solution can now display more diverse pharmaceutical information – such as pictures and packaging of medicines, descriptions about its appearance, and contraindications –, along with other medicine-related information and support material. More detailed pharmaceutical information increases medication safety, speeds up professionals’ work and supports the closed-loop medication process.

By having a mobile solution that can be quickly accessed, nursing professionals can easily access the necessary pharmaceutical information based on the medicine’s VNR number. The service can be used where and when it is needed, even in areas with limited network coverage. The information is updated in the background, which allows for the uninterrupted use of the mobile solution.

The integration of Pharmaca’s pharmaceutical information with the Medanets app allows healthcare professionals to view pharmaceutical information directly in the app, which allows them to quickly and easily check information to, for example, answer a patient or family member’s questions right away during a treatment situation. By having pharmaceutical information available and accessible at all times, professionals will have more time for actual patient care.