🇫🇮 Teknologia 23 – Debut of the mobile robot Dolly™!

Teknologia 23 is held at Helsinki Exhibition Centre from 7 to 9 November 2023. On the opening day at 9.30 a.m., we will launch our first own mobile robot, the agile Dolly™, which solves many logistical challenges. You can find us at the coffee-scented stand 7c140.

Teknologia 23 is the leading industrial event in the Nordics, showcasing the latest smart and sustainable industry technologies, from industrial process automation and digitalisation to maintenance and energy solutions. Over three days, the event will bring together industry leaders, experts and decision-makers to network, debate, renew the industrial landscape and envision the future of industrial technology.

Mobile robotics on the verge of a breakthrough

Technology 23 will feature a varied programme on five different stages and nearly 400 exhibitors. This year’s key themes are clean transition, supply networks, the hydrogen industry and artificial intelligence, reflecting key industry trends and changes in the technology sector. The event provides access to the latest products and services, as well as interesting presentations. Probot Oy will be one of the discussion leaders and presenters of new products.

At the fair, our CEO Matti Tikanmäki will give an interesting talk on mobile robotics as part of future industrial solutions. The speech is part of the Robots on Wheels theme series organised by the Finnish Robotics Association. It will be held at the Robotic Stage on Thursday 9 November at 10.30 am. Mobile robotics has been part of industrial activity since the 1960s. However, the breakthrough of various mobile platforms is only now beginning to take place, as the technology is being used beyond the indoor environment. In his presentation, Matti will focus in particular on outdoor platforms.

In many ways, 2024 will be the year of mobile robotics: in addition to the launch of Probot Oy’s own mobile robot product, next year will bring a number of very interesting walking and wheeled robots – for both indoor and outdoor use – to the global market, Matti says.

Matti is delighted to share his knowledge of robotics. You will also have the chance to hear him at the Teknologia 23 fair.

New handy and domestic mobile robot enters the market

For the Probot team and anyone interested in robotics solutions, the most anticipated event of the fair is the launch of our first mobile robot. The launch event of the handy and agile Dolly™ will take place on the opening day of the fair at 9.30am on Tuesday 7 November. It’s worth to attend!

– So now there will be a world premiere of the world’s best mobile robot from Oulu. At our stand you can see for yourself how versatile and agile the mobile platform Dolly™ really is. It can be customised for many different purposes and is suitable for a variety of logistics solutions. And we haven’t forgotten the coffee bar this time either, Matti says.

The mobile robot Dolly™ has been designed with the ability to connect and interoperate with the necessary accessories in mind. It is also the perfect solution when a robotic arm is required, such as the Kinova model shown in the picture.

If you can’t make it to the actual launch ceremony, don’t worry. Dolly™ will be on display at our stand throughout the whole event.

– Of course, we will also present industrial robots and automation at our stand. We have a wide range of experience in a wide variety of solutions and we would be happy to solve your automation challenges over a cup of coffee, adds Maria Ruottinen, Sales Manager at Probot.

Welcome to discover the handy Dolly™ mobile robot and solve your robotics and automation challenges at our stand 7c140. At the same time, you can enjoy a cup of hot coffee in good company!

Read more about the mobile robot Dolly™ on our website: https://probot.fi/en/dolly

Check out what’s on offer at Teknologia 23: https://teknologia.messukeskus.com/?lang=en

Register as a visitor to Teknologia 23: https://visit.messukeskus.com/registration/Registration/Login?id=515-23956-1606

Originally published on 2 November by Probot.

