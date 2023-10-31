🇫🇮 OAC visited Spanish automotive and mobility cluster AVIA to discuss sustainable mobility projects

Press release from Oulu Automotive Cluster

A dozen AVIA companies met in October 25th, 2023 with representatives of the Oulu Automotive Cluster, PrintoCent Industry Cluster, 6G Flagship, and JOT Automation. This cluster has shown interest in knowing the development of the automotive and mobility sector in the Valencian Community.

The meeting called Tech for mobility: AVIA International Matchmaking event, has been held at the Las Naves Innovation Center (Centre d’Innovació social I urban) within the framework of the collaboration between this innovation space and AVIA to develop sessions related to sustainable mobility.

The AVIA companies that have participated in this event are: Agfra, Nutai, RLE International, Mettecno, IT8, Faperin, Quick Release, Industrias Alegre and Edinn to generate greater knowledge, B2B meetings have been organized between Finnish companies and representatives and Valencian companies.

This event is part of the actions prior to the Mobility Innovation Valencia, which will be held on October 26 and 27 in the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia, together with Startup Valencia and Valencia Digital Summit.

