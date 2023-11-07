🇫🇮 NYAB signs a contract for an extensive power line work in Luleå

NYAB has signed a contract regarding an extensive power line work in Luleå to enable the green transition. The value of the contract amounts to SEK 106 million.

NYAB’s work includes the construction of a 150 kV power line that will go between Lerbäcken and Hertsöfältet. This is the first part of reinforcements in the regional network in Luleå. The work will be done in parallel with cable work by Luleå Energi. The power line is a part of the investment to meet the historically high demand for electricity network connections in the area and aims to enable the municipality’s growth while ensuring a reliable and stable electricity supply. NYAB’s work will be started immediately and is estimated to be finalized in June 2025.

“The population and industry in the Municipality of Luleå are growing. To meet the demand for capacity, and at the same time enable the fulfillment of climate targets, more electricity and power network connections are needed. We are proud to have received the trust of Vattenfall Eldistribution to be involved in this project that is vital for the community”; says Mikael Ritola, Senior Vice President at NYAB.

The goal of the Municipality of Luleå is to grow from approximately 80,000 to 100,000 inhabitants by 2040, while also reducing the climate impact to zero. The electrification of industries and the population growth mean that the demand for connections to the electricity grid in the area around Luleå is at a record high level. The new power line will increase the supply capacity to the Luleå urban area and is planned to be commissioned in 2024/2025.

Mikael Ritola, Senior Vice President, NYAB

+46 70-669 08 52

[email protected]

