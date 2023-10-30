🇫🇮 North Estonia Medical Centre to pilot Cerenion’s C-Trend® EEG analysis in intensive care

Press release rom Oulu Health

The largest hospital in Estonia, the North Estonia Medical Centre, has started a pilot use period of Bittium’s Brain Status monitor, with Cerenion’s C-Trend® EEG analysis software embedded. The three intensive care units and cardiac post-operative ICU employ 30 doctors and 179 nurses, who are now getting used to applying point-of-care EEG monitoring on their patients.

Cerenion has developed the world’s first practical method for measuring the brain function of intensive care patients. The Cerenion ART™ technology aims to reveal the status of the brain as one simple score – at the bedside and without requiring any changes to the care of the patient. The solution works by combining standard EEG measurements with advanced machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence.

Cerenion C-Trend® -powered EEG devices provide a new level of ease and confidence in monitoring the neurophysiological status of patients. The C-Trend® software processes the complex EEG recording to produce a set of easy parameters to aid medical professionals in clinical decision-making.

Source: Cerenion