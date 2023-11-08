🇫🇮 Monidor`s funding round completed – total funding grew up to €564 512

Monidor has completed the additional funding round and the total funding grew up to EUR 564,512. The largest investors are Voima Ventures, Korpun siemen Oy and Innovestor.

Monidor develops innovative remote monitoring services for hospital wards and home healthcare.

Funding for international growth and a wider range of products

“ There is demand for remote monitoring services both domestically and internationally. Healthcare is developing rapidly because there is a great need for solutions that make nursing easier. Both hospitals and home healthcare are increasingly open to the use of technology. However, the success of health technology in international markets requires long-term work. With this funding, we can promote our sales not only in Finland but primarily in Sweden, Japan and Switzerland. We are also expanding our product offering in remote monitoring and cooperating with leading international operators,” says Mikko Savola, CEO of Monidor.

In Finland, Monidor’s remote monitoring is already in use in 65 hospital wards and 13 home healthcare units. The service was launched in February 2023 in Sweden, where ApoEx started as distributor, and in Japan in early April 2023, when Monidor signed a cooperation agreement with Senko Medical, a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices. This year, Monidor has also started cooperation with Nonin Medical Inc. and B. Braun.

Monidor is an Oulu-based health technology company founded in 2015 that specializes in developing easy-to-use and innovative remote monitoring services for hospital wards and home healthcare. Remote infusion therapy monitoring was launched in 2021 and now infusion pumps are also being integrated into the remote monitoring application. In addition, as a new product, remote monitoring expands to vital signs monitoring. Monidor’s goal is to make nurses’ work easier and improve patient safety. The company’s operations are based on customer orientation and effectiveness, which are concretely visible in close cooperation with hospitals, active collection of feedback and measurement of benefits. Monidor’s strengths include experience and expertise in nursing in hospitals as well as in a wide range of technology areas.

CEO Mikko Savola, [email protected], tel. +358 50 3788890

