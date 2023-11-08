🇫🇮 Mitta Group’s new Sales Director is Aki Böök, the CEO of Wiiste Oy

Starting from September 1st, Aki Böök, a Master of Economics (KTM), will take on the role of Sales Director at Mitta Group Oy. Böök brings with him a strong background in sales operations, sales development, and the commercialisation of digital services within an international context.

Prior to his role as Mitta Group’s Sales Director, Aki Böök has held various positions, including Sales Director at the software services company Digia’s Digital unit, Sales Director at Avarea Oy, focusing on customer analytics and profitability management, and most recently, as the CEO of Wiiste Oy, a company specialising in measurement systems for the construction industry. He will continue in this role alongside his new position as Sales Director. In June, Mitta Group acquired the share capital of Wiiste.

“I am pleased that we got Aki Böök to take up the challenge. Aki will establish the operational models for sales and customer management within our group. The growth of Mitta Group requires both new customers and expanding our offerings to existing ones,” said CEO Aki Puska.

Aki Böök, for his part, commented: “The current state and future goals of Mitta are inspiring, and the expertise and mindset of the Mitta people have impressed me from the very beginning. The foundation is solid: the Mitta team is highly professional, and sales are successfully conducted on multiple fronts. Internationalisation as well as expanding the customer base and offerings provide opportunities for Mitta, but achieving them requires the standardisation of operational models and centralisation of customer data. This way, we can provide our customers with the right solutions and bring forward all of our relevant top-notch expertise to each customer.”

For more information, please contact:



Aki Puska

CEO, Mitta Group Oy

+358 405 683 490

[email protected]

Aki Böök

Sales Director, Mitta Group Oy

+358 405 964 599

[email protected]

Wiiste Oy is the market leader in Finland and an international pioneer in wireless moisture monitoring of structures. Thanks to the system, customers can remotely monitor the conditions of construction projects and completed properties as well as real-time moisture levels in structures. Wiiste’s goal is to help customers efficiently build high-quality buildings that are healthy for their users. Companies like Stora Enso, Saint Gobain Weber, Corroventa, numerous construction firms, and property owners trust Wiiste’s technology.

Originally published on 7 November by Mitta.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.