🇫🇮 Meet Pauli Lahti – Sales Manager at NYAB

Pauli Lahti, a power network engineer with diverse experience in the energy sector, joined NYAB in early 2022, when the company initiated its power network construction operations. The business has got off to a fast start and the team has already grown to include eight industry professionals. The business is led by Antti Keskinen, and Pauli is responsible for sales and quotation calculations as Sales Manager, and also takes on the role of project manager for electrical substation projects.

What sparked your interest in NYAB?

“Antti Keskinen and I were already a team at our previous workplace, so when NYAB offered us the opportunity to create a new business, the choice was clear. We were able to start our operations with a clean slate, we had strong mutual trust and good relations with operators in the industry. I also feel that we have a lot of potential to expand our services and deepen our expertise.”

What do you particularly enjoy about your job?

“We have a dedicated and closely-knit team with a strong knowledge base for managing projects. The company’s management understands and supports our work, and we receive necessary decisions promptly. Our clients also trust our expertise, and our cooperation with them is seamless. We aim to meet all of our clients’ needs and respond quickly to inquiries and various situations.”

What makes your work meaningful?

“Contributing to the green transition and solving its challenges adds a positive meaning to my work. The industry is undergoing exceptional change, with new solutions and technologies being developed at an accelerating pace. Finland is a forerunner in the adoption of sustainable domestic energy solutions. I believe that, in the long run, our pioneering efforts will be rewarded.”

Where do you find balance for your busy workdays?

“The cornerstones of my life are my wife, two children, our dog, and our house. It might sound like a cliche, but it serves as an excellent counterbalance to my demanding job. I spend my free time with my family, enjoying the outdoors and engaging in hobbies. My condition remains good, partly thanks to cycling to work, but in addition to that, I do a wide variety of sports depending on the season. Seinäjoki offers great opportunities for both adults and children to pursue their hobbies.”

Where would you take your guests in Seinäjoki?

“Seinäjoki is a growing and evolving city, especially in the summer when there are many events from the Tangomarkkinat (Tango Festival) to Provinssirock music festival. However, the most unique aspect is the plains of Ostrobothnia and the people of South Ostrobothnia. We are straightforward and honest folks. We don’t talk much, but we keep our promises.”

Originally published on 1 November by NYAB.

