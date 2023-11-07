🇫🇮 Dr. Guido Giunti, a member of the OuluHealth network, is nominated as a finalist in the HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards

Dr. Guido Giunti, leader of the Digital Therapeutics (DTx) research group and a member of the OuluHealth network, has been nominated as a finalist for the Global Patient Innovator Award, part of the HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards program. We now invite you to support Dr. Guido Giunti’s nomination and cast your vote.

The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) is a renowned global non-profit organization dedicated to advancing healthcare through the use of information technology and management systems. The HIMSS Changemaker in Health Awards celebrates individuals and organizations who challenge the status quo and lead the way in transforming healthcare through innovation and technology. These awards honour those who strive for improved health outcomes, patient safety, coordinated care, population health, wellness, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness through the best use of information and technology.

Guido’s work seeks to raise the voices of people with chronic conditions and make them active participants in the design and development of digital health solutions. He frequently works with patient associations around the world to co-create solutions that matter, like his work on More Stamina, a fatigue management digital health solution for people with Multiple Sclerosis.

The deadline for public voting is November 28th. You can vote here.

Originally published on 3 November by Oulu Health.

