🇨🇦 Provincial Government Releases Critical Minerals Plan

Following engagement with stakeholders and the public, the Honourable Andrew Parsons, KC, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, today announced the release of the province’s Critical Minerals Plan at Mineral Resources Review 2023.

The Critical Minerals Plan will help unlock the full potential and maximize the value of Newfoundland and Labrador’s critical mineral resources. It will support the province as a globally competitive jurisdiction throughout all stages of critical mineral development from geoscience to manufacturing, and be inclusive, environmentally and socially responsible, innovative and collaborative.

The Provincial Government will invest $4.3 million to support implementation of the Critical Minerals Plan. This includes:

$3 million for Critical Mineral Geoscience using innovative techniques including artificial intelligence and remote sensing technologies to expedite collection, processing and availability of public geoscience data; and

$1.3 million in additional funding to the Junior Exploration Assistance Program to enhance financial support to projects exploring for critical minerals within Newfoundland and Labrador.

These are strategic investments to de-risk and attract private investment for exploration leading to the potential identification and assessment of viable projects. Viable projects are the foundation for actions in research and development, workforce development, further processing and potential manufacturing.

Newfoundland and Labrador has tremendous potential in the area of critical minerals, with 34 minerals identified as critical. These are minerals present in the province that are needed by Canada and other jurisdictions, and which are required as part of the energy transition, climate change action and adaptation. In addition to typical critical minerals such as nickel, copper and cobalt, high-grade low impurity iron ore has been identified as critical due to its advantaged position in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in steel manufacturing and the potential for further value-added activity as a green steel input.

The demand for critical minerals is rising across the globe amidst the transition to the green economy. Newfoundland and Labrador is well-positioned to maximize this opportunity to secure economic and social benefits for the province.

The mineral industry is an important contributor to Newfoundland and Labrador’s economy, generating 9,000 person years of employment in 2022 and 11.5 per cent of the 2021 provincial GDP. Mineral exploration and development primarily occurs in rural and remote regions of the province, creating opportunities for local businesses and facilitating investments in infrastructure, education and health care.

As critical mineral supply, demand, production, technology and key jurisdictions’ policy priorities change, actions and focus on measures of success may need to be adjusted or expanded upon. As a result, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will issue an updated action plan and report on implementation of this plan in three years. During this period, progress on actions under this plan will be updated through the department’s annual reporting requirements.

To learn more about the Critical Minerals Plan, please see the backgrounder below.

Quotes

“Critical minerals are an essential component of many renewable energy and clean technology applications, and are vital to building the province’s green and digital economy. Our government was committed to developing a provincial Critical Minerals Plan that is inclusive and reflective of the needs of our people and communities, while establishing policy frameworks that will attract investments to develop our resource potential.”

Honourable Andrew Parsons, KC

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology

“Newfoundland and Labrador is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the significant and broad range of critical minerals present in our geology. From investments in geoscience and new technologies to direct support for exploration, the province’s Critical Mineral Strategy supports our members’ pursuit of new discoveries, and the expansion of existing critical and green mining assets. Mining Industry NL looks forward to continuing its partnership with the Provincial Government to best position Newfoundland and Labrador as a top-tier jurisdiction in the global clean energy transition.”

Ed Moriarity

MiningNL

Critical Minerals Plan

Critical minerals pose a unique opportunity for the mineral development industry. The magnitude of the increases in demand, the timeline for climate goals and the level of effort by jurisdictions to secure stable supply chain inputs are all factors that will affect our opportunities for development.

As a stable, secure jurisdiction pursuing sustainable development by incorporating environmental, social and governance principles, Newfoundland and Labrador can supply the transition to a green and digital economy both domestically and globally.

Newfoundland and Labrador will use two criteria to identify minerals that would be deemed critical:

Critical minerals identified by other jurisdictions, including Canada, presenting an opportunity for Newfoundland and Labrador to participate in critical mineral supply chains and where partnerships can be formed; and

Minerals needed to facilitate the energy transition and climate change action and adaptation, where there are significant strategic advantages for Newfoundland and Labrador to further develop and build value chains and partnerships.

Based on these criteria, the following are considered critical minerals by Newfoundland and Labrador.

Antimony Hafnium Rare Earth Elements Arsenic High-grade, Low-impurity Iron Ore Scandium Barite Lead Silicon Beryllium Lithium Tantalum Bismuth Magnesium Tin Cesium Manganese Titanium Chromium Molybdenum Tungsten Cobalt Nickel Uranium Copper Niobium Vanadium Feldspar Platinum Group Metals Zinc Fluorspar Potash Zirconium Graphite

Pillars of the Newfoundland and Labrador Critical Minerals Plan

A focused, collaborative effort is required to achieve success for the benefit of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. Confirmed through public and stakeholder engagement sessions, three pillars and eight focus areas have been identified to support planning and delivery of a number of actions.

The pillars and focus areas are:

Unlocking Our Critical Mineral Potential

Expand and Promote Geoscience

Prospecting and Exploration

Investment Attraction and Promotion

2. Maximizing the Value of Our Critical Mineral Potential

Supply Chain Opportunities

Innovation and Research & Development

Access to a Skilled Workforce3. Supporting Project Development

Enhance Regulatory Framework

Strategic Infrastructure

Originally published on 1 November by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador .

