🇨🇦 NORTHLIGHT MARKS HALF A DECADE OF IMPACTFUL INNOVATION

NorthLight Innovation, Canada’s first community innovation hub North of 60, marks a significant milestone as it commemorates its 5th anniversary. On this celebrated occasion, NorthLight Innovation expresses its heartfelt gratitude to every individual who has contributed to shaping this success.

In 2016, the founders had a vision of increasing creative collaboration by bringing the makerspace and coworking spaces together under one roof. NorthLight Innovation opened on Second Avenue in September 2018, where it continues to operate today. The hub is managed by Yukonstruct Society, which also encompasses Yukonstruct’s Makespace and Cospace. Additionally, NorthLight Innovation proudly houses Yukon University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship department, sharing a common commitment to supporting innovative entrepreneurs.

Within these walls, NorthLight Innovation has hosted countless events, launched innovative programs, and supported the growth of numerous businesses. Yet, the most remarkable achievements are the flourishing community and the sense of pride and place that has taken root here. NorthLight Innovation has evolved into a vibrant space where like-minded creatives, innovators, and makers come together to exchange ideas and spark mutual inspiration.

As NorthLight Innovation commemorates this significant milestone, the future beckons with the promise of more years dedicated to fostering collaboration, nurturing innovation, and strengthening our sense of community. Together, we will continue to contribute to the creation of a space that warmly welcomes and empowers individuals to dream, create, and innovate. What comes out of this dynamic space will undoubtedly capture national and international attention, and we invite YOU to be a part of our adventure!

NorthLight Innovation extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey: members, sponsors, funders, and startups. Your unwavering support and dedication to our mission have been instrumental in our success.

About NorthLight Innovation: NorthLight Innovation serves as a hub for visiting experts, hackathons, innovation and entrepreneurial conferences, business development courses, mentorship programs, youth enrichment experiences, including S.T.E.A.M. programming and entrepreneur classes, networking events, and community project development, among many other endeavors.

Find more information at yukonstruct.com.

Shayna Hammer | Executive Director, Yukonstruct Society

[email protected]

NorthLight Innovation operates on the traditional territories of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the Ta’an Kwach’an Council.